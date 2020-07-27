SEHVS First Virtual 5K Run/Walk

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — When Coronavirus hit Hampton Roads, thousands of residents lost their jobs. meaning they also lost their health insurance.

Southeastern Virginia Health System is working to combat this growing problem by hosting their first Virtual 5K in August.

All proceeds will benefit uninsured patients, allowing residents who are otherwise unable to receive the healthcare that they deserve. Shelby Williams, Marketing Director at SEVHS, sat down with The Hampton Roads Show to let the community know how they can be apart of the solution.

SEVHS Virtual 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. All participants will receive an event T-Shirt and medal. You must register before August 5 to guarantee your preferred t-shirt size.

Registration for the 5K event can be accessed through SEVHS’ website, www.sevhs.org, or Southeastern Virginia Health System’s Facebook Page.