PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is hiring, and they’re hoping to fill their ranks with more women on the force. Lieutenant Shawnalea Ross and recruiter Jessica Collins share more about the change-makers they’re looking to recruit. They’re hosting a one-day recruiting event at their department headquarters on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Newport News Police Dept.

757-928-4150

NNVA.gov/recruit

