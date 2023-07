PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen with Executive Chef Kevin Gilbert and Executive Sous Chef Eric Silmon from Catch 31 Fish House & Bar. They’re cooking up grilled octopus, whole grilled Bronzino, and Oysters Rockefeller.

Catch 31 Fish House & Bar

3001 Atlantic Ave, Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront

757-213-3474

Catch31.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Catch 31 Fish House & Bar.