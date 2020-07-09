Scholarship Salute

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the past 58 years, BayPort Credit Union has supported member students with funding their educational pursuits by providing tuition assistance. This year, BayPort increased its scholarship program from $78,000 to $90,000, reflecting its more than 90 years in business. BayPort President and CEO Jim Mears joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with the details about the scholarship program and how they are honoring this year’s winners.

BayPort Credit Union

To find out more about the scholarship program, visit bayportcu.org.

