NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- A doctor who has fought to be able to prescribe ivermectin -- an anti-parasitic drug some claim helps treat COVID-19 -- to his patients at a Sentara hospital has resigned from his position at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Dr. Paul Marik has served as a professor of medicine and chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at EVMS. He's been at the school since 2009. He's also had privileges at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in the ICU.