PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mike Green, owner of Carolina Scalp Center, stopped by to tell us all about a process called scalp micropigmentation, which can help give the illusion of a fuller hairline for those dealing with hair loss.

Carolina Scalp Center

550 First Colonial Rd, Hilltop Square in Virginia Beach

252-642-7470

CarolinaScalpCenter.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Carolina Scalp Center.