Say It With Balloons, And More!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From arches, to bouquets, to garland and more, balloons can add color and texture in ways you may have never imagined!

Today, “Balloon Dreams” owner Nikki Corbin talked about what inspired her to inflate and create, and the other gift items she can deliver for any occasion!

Balloon Dreams

(757) 399-9068

balloondreams757.com

Facebook & Instagram @balloon dreams 757

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Balloon Dreams

More From HRS!