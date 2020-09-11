Saluting the Blue and First Responders

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As we remember the lives lost 19 years ago on the anniversary of 9/11, always remember the first responders who gave their life that day to save others. This weekend, you can show our local first responders how much you appreciate them by attending the Saluting the Blue and First Responders Fundraiser Sunday in Virginia Beach. Tony Bullard, the event coordinator, joined us today to give us the details.

Saluting the Blue and First Responders
Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
$15 donation at the door
Food and live music
Mom’s Kitchen & Scandals
3501 Holland Road in Virginia Beach
(757) 650-6088

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***