PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As we remember the lives lost 19 years ago on the anniversary of 9/11, always remember the first responders who gave their life that day to save others. This weekend, you can show our local first responders how much you appreciate them by attending the Saluting the Blue and First Responders Fundraiser Sunday in Virginia Beach. Tony Bullard, the event coordinator, joined us today to give us the details.

Saluting the Blue and First Responders

Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$15 donation at the door

Food and live music

Mom’s Kitchen & Scandals

3501 Holland Road in Virginia Beach

(757) 650-6088

