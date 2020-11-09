Salute to Veterans

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Veterans Day is on Wednesday, but we’re making our salute to service a week-long celebration with some help from McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina. Jim Wheeler joined us with the details about how McDonald’s is showing appreciation for all veterans.

This Wednesday, November 11, veterans get a free sandwich of their choice at McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina. Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner! Just show your active duty or retired Military ID. For more information, visit McDonalds.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

