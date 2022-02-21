Salary Negotiations

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Let’s say you went through the job application process, got the interview, and things are going pretty well. Then you get to the salary question.

While you may be ready to accept the company’s first and fair offer, Francina Harrison has six things that could be harming your chances of getting the best offer.

Connect with Francina Harrison, the Career Engineer here and on her social media: Facebook and Instagram. And don’t forget to sign up for her TCE Friday Updates!

Also, click here to search for your next career opportunity, list jobs, and more!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter