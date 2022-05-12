PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Statistics show that most slip-and-fall accidents happen in the bathroom. There are steps you can take to minimize your risk of injury when bathing.

Brian Keeler from West Shore Home in Virginia Beach joined HRS with tips on how to make your bathroom a safer environment.

West Shore Home

To remodel your shower and bath, call (757) 895-7644 to receive $500 off your project.

For more information on West Shore Home and the products and services they offer, please visit WestShoreHome.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by West Shore Home.