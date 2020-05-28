Safety-Focused Services

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From “no contact” service calls to keeping a safe distance, Asbury Electric is all about keeping you and your home safe. Owner Daniel Smith joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with details about safe electrical services in this new era.

Asbury Electric

Providing licensed electrical service in Hampton Roads, Williamsburg, and the Northern Neck.

Schedule service by calling (757) 768-7147 or visiting ASBURYELECTRIC.COM.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Asbury Electric.

