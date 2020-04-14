Safer Appliance Shopping

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Due to the coronavirus crisis, people are spending more time at home and it’s putting stress on household appliances. Rob Nicholson from East Coast Appliance joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with details on how they are making shopping safe, easy, and affordable at East Coast Appliance.

East Coast Appliance

Four locations in Hampton Roads. Chesapeake, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News.

Find them online at EastCoastAppliance.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by East Coast Appliance.

More From HRS!