Safe Summer Camp Adventures

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now that we’re finally able to put the pandemic in it’s place, it’s time to make plans for the kids this summer and Camp JCC has some great options! Dave Flagler is the Director of Camp and Teen Engagement for the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater and he joined us with all the details.

Camp JCC
Corporate Woods Drive in Virginia Beach
Virtual Open House on April 26 at 8:00 p.m.
Camp begins on June 21
Registration & Information:
CAMPJCC.org
(757) 321-2306

