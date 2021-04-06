Safe Summer Camp Adventures

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now that we’re finally able to put the pandemic in it’s place, it’s time to make plans for the kids this summer and Camp JCC has some great options! Dave Flagler is the Director of Camp and Teen Engagement for the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater and he joined us with all the details.

Camp JCC

Corporate Woods Drive in Virginia Beach

Virtual Open House on April 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Camp begins on June 21

Registration & Information:

CAMPJCC.org

(757) 321-2306

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Camp JCC.