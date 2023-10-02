PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fall is the perfect time to plan a fun-filled RV trip! Between the crisp autumn weather, stunning scenery, and abundance of outdoor activities, there’s no shortage of ways to spend your time.

If you’re interested in the RV life, Vicki Sousa, sales manager at Coastal RV, shares how they’re making RV camping affordable. They’re hosting an open house and fall fest this weekend: October 6-7 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Check it out!

Coastal RV

21373 Brewers Neck Blvd. Carrollton

CoastalRV.net

757-238-9651

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Coastal RV.