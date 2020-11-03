Rouse’s House Makes A Difference At Home This Thanksgiving

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Councilman at large Aaron Rouse started a foundation not long after he started his political career. Now “Rouse’s House” is getting ready for a major event to make sure families suffering financially don’t have to go without Thanksgiving dinner.

Rouse’s House Holiday Harvest Drive-Thru
Saturday, November 14
9 a.m. to Noon
Red Wing Park
Virginia Beach
Register: rouseshouse.va@gmail.com
