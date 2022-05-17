PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 13th Annual OK-5K and 1-Mile Run, Walk, Roll & Stroll is coming back in person, and you can be a part of it! Kristen Ricks and Danielle Nance from Eggleston joined us with the details.

Eggleston

13th Annual OK-5K and 1-Mile Run, Walk, Roll & Stroll is June 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

5145 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk

For more information find them online at

egglestonservices.org

or give them a call

(757) 858-8011

