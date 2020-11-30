“Rock The Ribbon” For World Aids Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – While the world has focused on COVID-19 this year, many organizations are working to make sure the global HIV epidemic is still a priority for the scientific and medical community.

The Suffolk Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting a virtual event to raise awareness about where we are in the fight against HIV/AIDS, and to remember those who have been lost to this disease.

Rock the Ribbon Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Suffolk Alumnae Chapter

Tuesday 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Facebook @SACDST1964

