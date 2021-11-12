PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking for a great time for a great cause this weekend ‘The Roast on the River’ may be the thing! Jodi Newland is the owner of Sweetwater Cuisine and the Executive Director of the Daniel’s Grace Charitable Foundation.

The Roast on the River benefiting Daniel’s Grace is taking place on November 14, 2021 at 12 p.m.



You can get more information and tickets online at www.danielsgrace.org

Connect with them on Facebook @danielsgraceva

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sweetwater Cuisine.