PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The sounds and rhythm of the Caribbean are in town for the Virginia Arts Festival’s Rhythm Project. The Rhythm Project Director, Dave Longfellow joined us with the details and a taste of the steelpan.

The Rhythm Project Showcase

Virginia Arts Festival

Sunday, May 15, 6:00 pm

at Virginia Arts Festival’s Perry Pavilion in Downtown Norfolk

visit vafest.org for tickets & info

(757) 282-2822

