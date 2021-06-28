Rewind Fine Lines and Wrinkles

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s often said that our lives are written on our faces, but what if we’d like to soften up some of those lines?

Hawaii Blue Medical Aesthetics specializes in a gentle, non-surgical approach to treat the signs of aging.
I recently met with Owner and Botox Specialist Dana MacCorquodale to find out how to press rewind on fine lines.

Hawaii Blue Medical Aesthetics two locations in Hampton Roads.
On Shore drive in Virginia Beach (757) 707-0256 and on the Peninsula in Newport News (757) 223-0882.
You can also find them online at HawaiiBlueMedicalAesthetics.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hawaii Blue Medical Aesthetics.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter