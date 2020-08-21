Rewards for Healthy Living

Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How healthy are you and how much do you stay on top of your health and wellness? Healthier 757 is a community-wide public health literacy initiative to improve the health and wellness of each citizen in Hampton Roads. EdLogics founder and President Tom Chamberlin joined us with all the details.

Rewards for Healthier Living
This is free and only offered to Hampton Roads and 757 region residents.
Visit RewardsForHealthyLiving.com to register and get started today.
You can also visit Healthier757.org to learn more about the community public health literacy program.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Healthier 757.

