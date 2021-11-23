PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads’ residents can learn how to prevent and manage their health conditions and by doing so, have a chance to win prizes! Dr. Thomas Chamberlain is the Founder & CEO of EdLogics and he joined us to share how Healthier757 is offering Rewards for Healthy Living.

Healthier 757

For 757 residents who want to improve their health, play games, and win prizes can go to RewardsForHealthyLiving.com to sign up for free.

If you’re interested in donating — go to healthier757.org and click DONATE for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Healthier 757.