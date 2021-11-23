Rewards For Healthy Living

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads’ residents can learn how to prevent and manage their health conditions and by doing so, have a chance to win prizes! Dr. Thomas Chamberlain is the Founder & CEO of EdLogics and he joined us to share how Healthier757 is offering Rewards for Healthy Living.

Healthier 757
For 757 residents who want to improve their health, play games, and win prizes can go to RewardsForHealthyLiving.com to sign up for free.
If you’re interested in donating — go to healthier757.org and click DONATE for more information.
You can also find them on Facebook @rewards4healthyliving

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Healthier 757.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter