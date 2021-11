PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. The first step to awareness and prevention is knowledge.

EdLogics Founder and CEO Thomas Chamberlain joined HRS to tell us how you can learn the signs, symptoms and prevention tips maybe even win some cool prizes!

Visit RewardsForHealthyLiving.com to learn more about diabetes awareness and prevention and even win some cool prizes.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Healthier 757.