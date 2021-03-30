Returning to In-Person Instruction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A year after pandemic shutdowns and the virtual learning pivot, Tidewater Community College is bringing back in-person classes starting this summer. TCC President, Dr. Marcia Conston joined us with all the details.

Tidewater Community College
Open registration for Summer and Fall Semesters begins this Monday, April 5th.
For more information, visit TCC.edu or call (757) 822-1111
