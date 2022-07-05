PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There are some misconceptions when it comes to basic facts about retirement financial planning and retirement advice. That can sometimes lead to the difference between the retirement you want and the retirement you have to settle for.

Scott Schuett from Cameron Wealth Group says it’s important to have a written retirement plan in place.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cameron Wealth Group.