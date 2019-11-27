PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Your smile says a lot about you, but if the appearance of your teeth has you holding back the happiness, our guests might be able to help! Dr. Keenan Davis and Johnise Nuttycombe from Permasmile Dental Implant Center in Chesapeake gave us some great advice on how to restore your smile.

Permasmile Dental Implant Center

1100 Volvo Parkway Suite 310

Chesapeake

(757) 280-1115

Perma Smile.com

facebook @permasmilecenter

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Permasmile Dental Implant Center.