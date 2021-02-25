Replace Some Old Ideas About HRT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Drug Company has the time to spend with patients and the tools to help them overcome wellness challenges. One of them is the FDA-approved compounding lab where prescriptions are made to order. Today, Pharmacist Deborah Prosek talked about advancements in hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for women going through menopause, and how this treatment has become more natural and unique to each person.
Williamsburg Drug Company
1310 Jamestown Road in Williamsburg
Call (757) 229-3560 or visit williamsburgdrug.com
Connect on Facebook and Instagram
This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Williamsburg Drug Company.