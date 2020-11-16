Repairing Pavement and Concrete

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sinking concrete and uneven floors can be dangerous and take away from the value of your home. Fixing these common problems should be left to the professionals at Virginia Foundation Solutions. Design specialist Ray Gerhardt joined us with more information and a special promotion for HRS viewers.

Virginia Foundation Solutions
(757) 340-0917
VFSWORKS.com
Facebook @VFSWorks
$500 off any project $3000 or over
Mention the Hampton Roads Show when you call to get an inspection

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Foundation Solutions.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***