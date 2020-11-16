Repairing Pavement and Concrete

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sinking concrete and uneven floors can be dangerous and take away from the value of your home. Fixing these common problems should be left to the professionals at Virginia Foundation Solutions. Design specialist Ray Gerhardt joined us with more information and a special promotion for HRS viewers.

Virginia Foundation Solutions

(757) 340-0917

VFSWORKS.com

Facebook @VFSWorks

$500 off any project $3000 or over

Mention the Hampton Roads Show when you call to get an inspection

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Foundation Solutions.

MORE FROM HRS!