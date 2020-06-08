Renew Your Home With 50 Floor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re moving into a new space and want to make it your own, or have been in your home a while, but want to make it look brand new again, 50 Floor can help!

50 Floor With Kristie Prince Hale

June Special – 60% Off Materials

(877) 50 Floor

(877) 503-5667

50Floor.Com

Save $100 If You Call Now And Use The Promo Code “Hampton Roads Show”

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 50 Floor.

More From HRS!