PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Spring has sprung and the temperature is rising who really wants to go from store to store to store shopping for flooring, carrying around those heavy samples. Well, now you don’t have to! Kristie Prince Hale with 50 Floor explains how they come to you and can even finish a room in just one day!

50 Floor

April Special– 60% off

(877) 50-Floor

(877) 503-5667

50Floor.com

Save $100 If You Call Now And Use The Promo Code “Hampton Roads Show”

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by 50 Floor.