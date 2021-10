PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Does the flooring in your home need replacement? Now is a great time to make it happen! Kristie Prince Hale is here to tell us how to make it happen before the holidays!

50 FLOOR

October special: FREE Installation and Hampton Roads Show viewers save $100 using promo code: Hampton Roads Show. Call 50 FLOOR to get started today (877) 503-5667 OR visit 50FLOOR.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 FLOOR.