PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are moving into a new space and want to make it your own, or have been in your home awhile, but want to make it look brand new again — 50 Floor can help! Kristie Prince Hale explains how 50 Floor serves its customers from start to beautiful finish.
50 Floor
June Special – 60% off materials
(877) 50 Floor or (877) 503-5667
50Floor.Com
Save $100 If you call now and use the promo code “Hampton Roads Show”
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.
More From HRS!
- Nursing and Healthcare Careers
- Reck on the Road: Crabbing the Lynnhaven River
- Renew your Floors
- Today’s Takeout: Sukran Bazar
- Dollars and Sense: Buying your First Home