Remembering Sean Brickell

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Our Pet Pal of the Week is a handsome fella named Baja. He is a 3-year-old mixed breed from Portsmouth Humane Society.

If you'd like to meet Baja and see just how sweet he is for yourself, get in touch with the folks at Portsmouth Humane Society at (757) 397-6004 or visit PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org and complete an adoption application by clicking on Baja's photo!