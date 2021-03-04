Remembering Sean Brickell

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Long-time music promoter Sean Brickell, one of the forces behind The American Music Festival and the local music scene, passed away Wednesday. He was a positive and generous friend to The Hampton Roads Show and Sean had a tremendous impact on countless people across Hampton Roads. All of us here at HRS send well wishes to his family and friends.

