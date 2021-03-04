Remembering Regina Marscheider

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Entertainer and activist Regina Marscheider passed away last week. Regina founded Spectrum Puppets and developed the stop abuse program that spanned over 30 years as she went to hundreds of schools to encourage and empower kids to speak up report abusers. All of us here at HRS send well wished to her family and friends.
