‘Remarkable Woman’ Regina Darden surprised with check on The Hampton Roads Show

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Remarkable Women is an initiative by Nexstar, our parent company, to recognize the great contributions women make everyday. Last year’s recipient, Regina Darden, was selected just before the COVID-19 lockdown and we surprised and featured her right here on the Hampton Roads Show. Today, we had another surprise for her. WAVY’s Vice President and General Manager, Carol Ward, awarded Regina with a $5,000 check to go towards her H.O.P.E. Foundation Inc.

WAVY-TV 10 is teaming up with H.O.P.E. Foundation Inc. to help the homeless become a functional and integral part of the community. Your donations will help improve the quality of life for our homeless population and promote self-betterment.

This Sunday, October 10 is World Homeless Day and the H.O.P.E. Foundation will be having a telethon to raise funds, from noon to 5 p.m. in person at The Murray Center 455 E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk and on Facebook Live @HopeFoundationInc

You can donate in-person or drive thru at The Murray Center, by calling in at (757) 241-6900 or on the cash app. You can also visit HopeFDN.org for more information about the Hope Foundation’s mission.