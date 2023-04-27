PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How does the exterior of your home look? Do you need new siding, windows, or doors?

Justin Finch from Kelly’s Construction, WAVY’s Siding, and Trim Experts On Your Side joined HRS with some helpful information on why you should consider giving your home new siding.

Kelly’s Construction

WAVY’s Siding and Trim Experts On Your Side

105 Production Drive – Yorktown

(757) 596-2526

Kelly’sConstructionInc.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kelly’s Construction.