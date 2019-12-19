Relax, Unwind And Get Aligned!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This time of year can wreak havoc on your body, from the stress of planning and preparation, to the strain of lifting boxes, bags and toddlers! If you are in pain you may be in need of a massage or an adjustment. Today Dr. Amanda had lots of ideas on how you can gift yourself, or someone else, better health!
Body Logic Massage & Chiropractic
2090 Princess Anne Road – Suite 120
Virginia Beach
(757) 427-0355
Body Logic VB.com
Facebook @Body Logic VB
Body Logic VB on Instagram
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Body Logic Massage and Chiropractic.