Relax, Unwind And Get Aligned!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This time of year can wreak havoc on your body, from the stress of planning and preparation, to the strain of lifting boxes, bags and toddlers! If you are in pain you may be in need of a massage or an adjustment. Today Dr. Amanda had lots of ideas on how you can gift yourself, or someone else, better health!

Body Logic Massage & Chiropractic

2090 Princess Anne Road – Suite 120

Virginia Beach

(757) 427-0355

Body Logic VB.com

Facebook @Body Logic VB

Body Logic VB on Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Body Logic Massage and Chiropractic.