Reinforce Your Resolution Resolve!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - A new year and a new dish from one of our favorites! Niyah Edwards from 1608 Crafthouse joined us in the kitchen and made two tasty dishes. Nyah made Smoked Pork Cheek Fettuccine and Pork Belly Wrapped Ribeye.

Owner Kevin Sharkey will take part in a pop up Saturday, January 4 at Benchtop Brewing at noon.