REIN Celebrates One Year of Service to Hampton Roads

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The housing market has been very active during the pandemic, and more people have found the perfect place to call home thanks to locally-based and locally-focused “Real Estate Information Network.”

Today REIN’s Board of Directors President Barry Nachman talked about what makes their site unique and how they will share this year’s success with you!

When you want the most up-to-date real estate listing information created exclusively for the Hampton Roads area, visit REIN.com.

