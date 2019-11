PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are seeing “high traffic areas” everywhere you look, it may be time to replace your flooring. Kristie Prince Hale explains how 50 Floor will take the hassle out of this huge home improvement.

Call 50 Floor to get started today

(877) 50 FLOOR

(877)503-5667.

Or visit 50Floor.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 50 Floor.