PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking to reduce wrinkles, Plexaderm could be the solution. Here are some examples of how the product works to reduce fine lines in a matter of minutes. They’re offering a special for Hampton Roads Show viewers: a Plexaderm trial pack for $14.95 plus free shipping.

Plexaderm

PlexadermTrial.com

1-800-749-2966

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Plexaderm.