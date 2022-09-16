PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Pull out your cutest red shoes, grab the family and get ready for a wildly good time at The Virginia Zoo! The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk is hosting, Red Shoes at the Zoo! Elyse Brown joined us with the details.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk
Red Shoe At The Zoo
It’s happening on October 8th from noon to 3:00 at The Virginia Zoo
rmhcnorfolk.org
(757) 627 – 5386
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk.