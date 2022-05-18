PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – May 26th is Red Nose Day and according to Walgreens, Rudolph isn’t the only lifesaver. Red Noses have impacted the lives of over 30 million children. You may recognize Wilmer Valderrama from things like “That 70’s Show,” “NCIS,” “Handy Manny,” and “Encanto.” He is not only an actor and producer, but also an activist, and he joined us today to help us take part in the fight against child poverty.