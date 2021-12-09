Red Kettle Campaign

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Now more than ever, people across Hampton Roads could use a little help around the holidays and that’s where the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads comes in. If you hear that familiar bell and see that Red Kettle, you know what to do, and now you have more options than just tossing in your pocket change.

Now you can take the Red Kettle Challenge and create your own virtual kettle to raise funds! To sign-up, volunteer, donate or become a virtual bell-ringer for the Salvation Army, visit rescuechristmas757.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Salvation Army.