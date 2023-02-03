PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Everyone is invited to come out and dress as their favorite Black trailblazer in a parade meant to encourage, educate, and tell stories that too often don’t get the attention they deserve. There will be entertainment and awards after the sidewalk parade at the Elm Avenue Neighborhood Facility in Portsmouth.

For more information on becoming a part of the parade, call the director, Joyce White-Tasby: 202-812-2804 or 757-737-6989

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.