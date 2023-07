PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From food to the environment, so many factors can affect an individuals’s well being. Dr. Nequita Dowling, owner of N2U Nutrition and Wellness shares how her practice is helping the body heal itself.

N2U Nutrition & Wellness

757-453-3967

N2UNutrition.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by N2U Nutrition & Wellness.