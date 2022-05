PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Imagine, if you can, jumping out of a plane and skydiving over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. This is a part of the USO Experience Honor Flight Jump offered by SKYDIVE Suffolk. Check out the experience on this week’s Reck on the Road.

The USO Honor Jump Flight is all day Friday, June 3. The plane will leave from the Military Aviation Museum in Pungo. Jumpers will land on the beach at 13th Street.

Book your jump or sponsor a Veteran by going to skydivesuffolk.com.