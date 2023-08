PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ever wonder how the Norwegian Lady statue came to be at 25th Street in Virginia Beach?

You can hear the living history thanks to the historical drama, “The Wreck of the Dictator,” staring Nathan Matthew Jacques Tuesday through Sunday with showtimes at both 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

It is a 30-minute production brought to you by Gary Spell at GVI Productions.