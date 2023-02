PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You know the sound of the djembe when you hear it. The djembe is a rope-tuned, skin-covered drum that comes from West Africa.

Hampton resident Kam Kelly started playing the djembe as a little kid and he’s made it his life mission to share this great instrument with all who seek it.

You can sit in on a lesson each Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Y.H. Thomas Community Center in Hampton.

Find out more at thedayprogram.net